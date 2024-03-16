IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil new matchday jersey at grand event in Chandigarh

Tribune Web Desk

Mohali, March 16

Punjab Kings unveiled their highly anticipated new matchday jersey for the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday, ahead of the start of action on March 22 in Chennai. The jersey was revealed at an event in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life.

A standout comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Afterwards, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and team captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colours and design of the jersey.

Adding glamour and entertainment to the event, Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal set the stage ablaze with his performance.

The new red jersey has been made according to the international standards and embodies passion, spirit and vigour — something ‘Shers of Punjab’ stand for. The fabric for the new jersey has been imported from Vietnam and the manufacturing of the same has been done in India by playR.

It is 20 per cent lighter and 30 per cent more stretchable and has been designed with anti-sweat, anti-odour, anti-bacterial and anti-pilling technologies. The new jersey is also resistant to UV rays, and hence, will avoid colour fading.

“We are delighted to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team. The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium.” said Preity Zinta.

At the bottom of the jersey, the Kesari patterns are inspired by fire, a symbol deeply rooted in our traditions, resonating with auspicious beginnings. It further highlights the fire within the ‘Shers’.

The Indian tricolour, on the shoulder blades, marks a tribute to our nation, and to our honourable armed forces. The ‘nihal’ blue arrows on the sides reflect upward movement and symbolise the weapons of the warriors of Punjab. The honeycomb pattern on the lower end of the jersey is dedicated to the fans and the spirit of teamwork, inspired by the unity of honeybees, who work in synergy towards one goal.

“The love and passion of the ‘sher’ squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to be back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to donning the vibrant new jersey and playing at the new home ground in front of you all,” said Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings captain.

