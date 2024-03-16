 IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil new matchday jersey at grand event in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil new matchday jersey at grand event in Chandigarh

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil new matchday jersey at grand event in Chandigarh

The fabric for the new jersey has been imported from Vietnam and the manufacturing of the same has been done in India by playR.

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil new matchday jersey at grand event in Chandigarh

Preity G Zinta and the Punjab Kings team reveal the new jersey at an event in Chandigarh.



Tribune Web Desk

Mohali, March 16

Punjab Kings unveiled their highly anticipated new matchday jersey for the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Saturday, ahead of the start of action on March 22 in Chennai. The jersey was revealed at an event in Chandigarh’s Elante Mall on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life.

A standout comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Afterwards, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and team captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colours and design of the jersey.

Adding glamour and entertainment to the event, Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal set the stage ablaze with his performance.

The new red jersey has been made according to the international standards and embodies passion, spirit and vigour — something ‘Shers of Punjab’ stand for. The fabric for the new jersey has been imported from Vietnam and the manufacturing of the same has been done in India by playR.

It is 20 per cent lighter and 30 per cent more stretchable and has been designed with anti-sweat, anti-odour, anti-bacterial and anti-pilling technologies. The new jersey is also resistant to UV rays, and hence, will avoid colour fading.

“We are delighted to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team. The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium.” said Preity Zinta.

At the bottom of the jersey, the Kesari patterns are inspired by fire, a symbol deeply rooted in our traditions, resonating with auspicious beginnings. It further highlights the fire within the ‘Shers’.

The Indian tricolour, on the shoulder blades, marks a tribute to our nation, and to our honourable armed forces. The ‘nihal’ blue arrows on the sides reflect upward movement and symbolise the weapons of the warriors of Punjab. The honeycomb pattern on the lower end of the jersey is dedicated to the fans and the spirit of teamwork, inspired by the unity of honeybees, who work in synergy towards one goal.

“The love and passion of the ‘sher’ squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to be back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to donning the vibrant new jersey and playing at the new home ground in front of you all,” said Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab Kings captain. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mohali #Punjab Kings


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

9
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

10
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Adequate security forces not available for simultaneous elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Says Assembly election will be held after Lok Sabha poll

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

The explosion took place at Life-Long factory around 7 pm


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Sharpen legal acumen through contests, Justice Surya Kant tells law students

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women