 IPL 2024: Stopped in their tracks : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • IPL 2024: Stopped in their tracks

IPL 2024: Stopped in their tracks

Ravindra Jadeja exploits Chepauk pitch as CSK hand high-flying KKR first loss

IPL 2024: Stopped in their tracks

Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets in eight balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. PTI



PTI

Chennai, April 8

Ravindra Jadeja made optimal use of a tacky Chepauk surface as Chennai Super Kings were back to winning ways after they comfortably outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in an IPL match here today.

It was CSK’s third win in five games, all of which have come at Chepauk, having lost the last two matches away from home.

100 Jadeja became the fifth player in the IPL to take 100 catches. He is also the second Chennai Super Kings’ player to reach the milestone

I always enjoy my bowling on this track. I was hoping the ball grips a little, if you bowl in the right areas it helps you. For visiting teams, it takes time to settle in... to come here, play and identify the surface is little difficult. We know our conditions better. Ravindra Jadeja, player of the match

Phenomenal start in the powerplay but we couldn’t capitalise. Couldn’t assess conditions, pitch completely changed after powerplay and to score runs, it wasn’t easy. They know conditions pretty well. Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain

Jadeja, whose spin bowling has often taken a back seat in past few seasons, took three wickets in space of eight deliveries to clinically dismantle KKR, who could only manage 137/9 on a track where stroke-making became difficult.

The chase wasn’t a problem as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 58-ball 67 and was duly supported by Daryl Mitchell (25 off 19 balls) and Shivam Dube (28 off 18 balls) as they romped home in 17.4 overs. Fittingly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was present in the middle when they finally got the winning runs.

The match was a typical one from the CSK playbook, where they always apply the choke with their spinners on a surface where the ball grips, and then their top-order controls the chase.

“ It was tacky, wasn’t easy to go big right from first ball. It changed tremendously after powerplay and the way we were trying to construct our innings, it didn’t go according to the plan,” KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said.

Brief scores: KKR: 137/9 in 20 overs (Iyer 34, Narine 27; Jadeja 3/18, Deshpande 3/33); CSK: 141/3 in 17.4 overs (Gaikwad 67*, Dube 28; Vaibhav 2/28, Narine 1/30). — PTI

Punjab Kings seek home comfort

Mullanpur: An inconsistent Punjab Kings will hope to come out with an attacking display to match the ultra-aggressive approach of Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two teams clash in a mid-table battle in the IPL here tomorrow.

Both SRH and PBKS have two wins and two losses from their four matches to be tied with two other teams in the middle with four points and they will be desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam first.

Both the teams are coming into the match after a win and it could well be a battle of the powerplay when they face off at the the newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, which will be hosting its second IPL game.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

7
Haryana

JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini, Mamata Kataria quit party

8
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

9
Diaspora

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

10
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in WB blast case

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge

Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district