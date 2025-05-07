IPL 2025: BCCI gets government clearance to host PBKS and DC match in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received clearance from the Indian government to host match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Thursday of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dharamshala at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. However, the May 11 match has been shifted from Dharmshala to Mumbai, and the new date for the match will be updated soon.

As Dharamshala is located near the India-Pakistan border, there might be a threat at this venue, so there is a chance that the Punjab-based franchise will play their remaining home matches at a different place.

"BCCI gets clearance from the government to host tomorrow's match in Dharamshala, but the May 11 match shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, the fresh date for the match will be updated soon," BCCI sources told ANI.

Advertisement

PBKS' next fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Dharamsala is also reworked as the airlines have cancelled their flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till May 10 which include Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

"The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as the Airport of Dharmshala has been closed, and the match was scheduled on May 11," a BCCI source said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)