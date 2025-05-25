DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in the 67th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in the 67th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Advertisement

CSK has been going through a lean phase in the ongoing IPL. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and seven defeats, and just six points.

On the other hand, GT have enjoyed an amazing run of form in the tournament so far. Gujarat have won nine games while losing four in their 13 games. They have 18 points.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, Dhoni said, "We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4 pm, this is a different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table; we will still remain last, whether we win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you."

At the time of toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill said, "Feels exciting to have that (Test captaincy) challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today anyway. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much. We have one change, Gerald Coetzee comes in for Kagiso Rabada."

Advertisement

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs - Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper