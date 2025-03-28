IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to the field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday.

Both teams have made one change each in their playing XI for this match. The five-time champions brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis. Rajat Patidar-led side brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasikh Salam.

"We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis," Ruturaj Gaikwad said after winning the toss.

Patidar said that if he had won the toss, they would have opted to bowl first as well.

"We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh," Rajat Patidar said.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed. (ANI)

