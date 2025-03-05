New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Former cricketers Aakash Chopra, Ajay Jadeja, and Anil Kumble paid tribute to the bond that MS Dhoni shares with the city of Chennai, as the veteran wicketkeeper batter continues to walk through the twilight phase of his illustrious career.

As the cricketing calendar year heads to the time of year when the headlines are dominated by the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been the talk of the town during the build-up of the cash-rich league, just like in previous chapters.

The inseparable franchise and player duo could potentially be looking at having their last dance together in the upcoming season. CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player before last year's mega auction in Jeddah.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator, Aakash, reflected on the "heartwarming" bond that Dhoni and Chennai share.

"The bond between MS Dhoni and Chennai is truly heartwarming. It's rare for a player from another city to be embraced so completely as one of their own," Aakash Chopra said on the JioHotstar series called 'Power Play.'

Ajay Jadeja believes that when the IPL made its debut in 2008, nobody would have ever expected that Dhoni would become the "son" of Chennai.

"It's been a beautiful journey. When the IPL started in 2008, every team had its own icon--Yuvraj Singh for Punjab and Virender Sehwag for Delhi. No one could have imagined back then that Dhoni would become the son of Chennai," he said.

"Tamil Nadu has a history of hero worship, so it was only a matter of time before MS Dhoni earned that status, where fans truly idolized him," Kumble added.

With Dhoni choosing Ruturaj Gaikwad as his successor and limiting his duties to just the gloves and the bat, signs have silently pointed towards the dawn of a new era in CSK.

With Gaikwad at the helm, the five-time champions finished the last season in the fifth spot, missing the qualification mark by a whisker.

"I think the planning for the post-Dhoni era has begun. Because now we can see that a time is coming when Dhoni as a player will not be a part of that group," Aakash said.

Despite still being part of the squad, Kumble doesn't expect Dhoni to take the field. The former Indian head coach believes the wicket-keeping stalwart's presence can still be valuable even if he doesn't play every game.

"With Ruturaj leading the side, this could be a season where Dhoni may not even take the field. He might still be part of the squad, thanks to retention rules, and with the impact player rule, his presence can still be valuable without playing every game," he said.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers hailed Dhoni for encouraging millions to watch cricket and be inspired.

"Gotta give credit to him for encouraging millions of fans out there to watch the game of cricket and to be inspired. It's because of guys like him who have really carried the game well over a very long period of time. Touch wood; hopefully, it continues for a few more years to come," he said. (ANI)

