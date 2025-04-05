DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings; Rizvi replaces unfit Faf du Plessis

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings; Rizvi replaces unfit Faf du Plessis

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:21 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Chennai are coming into the home fixture after two defeats on the trot. After securing a dominant victory over arch-rival Mumbai Indians, they were defeated comprehensively by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home for the first time since 2008. They travelled to Guwahati to find the winning momentum but failed to chase down the Rajasthan Royals' 182-run target.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have been flying high in the ongoing season. They arrived at the Chepauk with two consecutive victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Their campaign opener against LSG was a nervy affair, but Ashutosh Sharma's brilliance helped them salvage a one-wicket win. Against SRH, DC pulled off a clinical performance to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said, "We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses. In our team, we have a few players who have captained other franchises, and that helps me a lot. Same combination. Faf is not fit for this game. Sameer Rizvi is playing."

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the time of the toss, "We were looking to bat as well. Looks a bit dry. It's a bit cloudy, but it won't change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket. Overall, the chat has been positive. Fielding is something which we can improve day by day. We want to be proactive. The elbow is good. Conway comes in for Overton. Mukesh comes in from Tripathi."

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper