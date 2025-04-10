DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field against RCB; Faf returns

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to field against RCB; Faf returns

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday in the 24th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Faf du Plesis made his comeback after missing out the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:32 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday in the 24th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Faf du Plesis made his comeback after missing out the last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Currently, DC are placed at the second spot of the IPL 2025 points table with six points in three matches, and they are the only team who are without a loss in the tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise is on third with six points from their four matches.

"We will bowl first. My fingers are fine, protecting it, but if needed, I will bowl all four overs. Faf is fit, he's in and Rizzie [Sameer Rizvi] is out. We've decided on our order and KL will bat in the middle-order. Spinners wil have a role here, but the fats bowlers can also take wickets. They'll have to play thee roles they've been selected to do, we've two good leg-spinners, they're our attacking options, we have defending options as well, so we'll have to play according to whatever the match situation demands," Delhi captain Axar Patel said after winning the toss.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar informed at the time of the toss that they didn't have any changes in the team.

"We would have loved to chase, but the surface looks hard, we'll look to put up a good total and defend it. I always back my instincts, but I do plan as well. It's important to win home matches as well, important to have the momentum going. No changes for us," Patidar sdaid after the toss.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper