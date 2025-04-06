IPL 2025: Fiery Siraj picks four-fer as reckless SRH put up 152/8 against GT

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a dreamy outing in front of his home crowd at Hyderabad while a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) failed to impress yet again, posting just 152/8 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Uppal Stadium on Sunday.

During their innings, except for a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27), SRH was never really in the game as GT continued to give them setbacks consistently. A fiery cameo of 22* from skipper Pat Cummins made sure SRH crossed the 150-run mark.

After SRH was put to bowl first by GT, they got off to a poor start as a sharp low catch by Sai Sudharsan at midwicket removed dangerous Travis Head for eight in five balls, with two fours. Mohammed Siraj got the first wicket, with SRH at 9/1 after one over.

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan attempted to build a partnership, with Abhishek getting a couple of boundaries against Ishant Sharma in the second over, while the duo scored three fours against the veteran in the fourth over as well.

However, Siraj's exploits continued on his home ground as a lofted shot by Abhishek towards mid-on went into Rahul Tewatia's hands, giving the pacer wicket of Abhishek for 18 in 16 balls, with four boundaries. SRH was 38/2 in 4.4 overs. This was his 100th IPL wicket.

At the end of six overs in the powerplay, SRH was 45/2, with Ishan Kishan (15*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2*) unbeaten.

SRH crossed the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

However, just after that, Ishan fell to Prasidh Krishna for 17 in 14 balls, caught by Ishant while attempting a pick-up shot. SRH was 50/3 in 7.2 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen took SRH safely to 64/3 at the end of 10 overs, with Nitish (11*) and Klaasen (8*) unbeaten. The duo stitched a half-century stand, making a meal out of Rashid Khan's spin as they smashed him for boundaries, ending his spell at 0/31.

However, Sai Kishore provided GT with a breakthrough, cleaning up Klaasen's stumps for 27 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six. SRH was 100/4 in 13.5 overs. He also removed Nitish, who played a knock of 31 in 34 balls, with three fours. SRH was left at 105/5 in 15.1 overs.

SRH just could not stop the tumbling of wickets another reckless hit from Kamindu Mendis cost him his wicket, and he walked back for just one run after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. SRH was 120/6 in 17 overs.

Siraj got his third wicket, trapping Aniket Verma leg-before-wicket for 18 in 14 balls. SRH was 135/7 in 18.4 overs. He cleaned up Simarjeet Singh for a duck to get his fourth wicket. SRH was 135/8 in 19 overs and Siraj ended his spell at 4/17.

Skipper Pat Cummins, however, refused to give up, starting the final over with a four and six against Ishant. Mohammed Shami also chipped in with a four. SRH ended at 152/8 in 20 overs, with Cummins (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) and Shami (6* in two balls). The final over was the best one as it gave away 17 runs.

Siraj (4/17) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Prasidh (2/25) and Kishore (2/24) were also impressive with the ball. (ANI)

