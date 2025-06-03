IPL 2025 final: Irfan Pathan takes jibe at Virat Kohli for "disappointing" strike rate

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has classified Royal Challengers Bengaluru's icon Virat Kohli's strike rate on a benign Ahmedabad surface in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings as "disappointing."

Virat played the anchor's role for the majority of the first innings but failed to convert it into a substantial score. RCB struggled to find its power-hitting mojo in the middle overs and required firepower to shift the momentum in their favour.

For the majority of the time, Virat struggled to find a way to escape Punjab's short-ball ploy before returning on 43 from 35 deliveries. Irfan wasn't pleased with Virat's 122.86 strike rate, considering how the pitch played out and the amount of time he spent on the field.

"They kept bowling short and slow balls to Virat Kohli. Strike rate of 123 after 35 balls on this pitch is disappointing," Irfan wrote on X.

The 36-year-old showed signs of replicating his 2024 T20 World Cup final heroics. He tried to take on Azmatullah Omarzai but top-edged his pull and deposited it back into the hands of the bowler.

Despite his underwhelming display in the final, Virat racked up three boundaries to shatter the record for the most fours in IPL's history. His tally soared to 771 fours, dethroning former opener Shikhar Dhawan from the summit, who had a staggering tally of 768 under his belt.

Following his dismissal, the 36-year-old batting maestro ended his campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 54.75, with a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties. His best score this season is 73*.

It took a brisk approach from the middle-order to notch up cracking shots and power RCB to 190/9. Still, Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson's (3/48) sizzling three-wicket hauls denied Bengaluru a 200-run mark. (ANI)

