Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Quickfire half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler stormed the Gujarat Titans (GT) side to a massive total of 224/6 in their 20 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 51st encounter of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batters Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarsha came out in the middle to open the innings for the hosts. Both of them started attacking the bowlers from the first over.

The Gujarat-based franchise touched the 50-run mark in the fourth over as Gill slammed a six off the right-arm seamer Pat Cummins.

After four overs, GT were 53/0 with Sai Sudarshan (27) and Shubman Gill (25) unbeaten on the crease.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari took the first wicket as he dismissed Sai Sudarshan on the penultimate ball of the seventh over. The left-hand batter was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 48 runs off just 23 balls, which came with the help of nine fours.

Following Sudarshan's dismissal, the wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler came out to bat in the middle along with Gill.

GT completed 100 runs in 8.2 overs as Buttler smashed a sublime shot for a six on the bowling of Zeeshan Ansari.

Gill was the second one to fall. The right-hand batter (76 runs off 38 balls) returned to the dressing room in the 13th over through a run-out.

The Shubman Gill-led side completed the 150-run mark in the 14th over.

Buttler scored a six to take GT past the 200-run mark, but the Englishman had to depart after sending it straight into the hands of Abhishek after scoring 64 runs in 37 balls.

Ultimately, Washington Sundar played a cameo, which took the Gujarat Titans to 224/6 in their 20 overs.

For the Pat Cummins-led side, the pick of the bowlers was Jaydev Unadkat, who snapped three wickets in his four overs, where he conceded 35 runs in his spell. Each wicket was bagged by Pat Cummins (1/40) and Zeeshan Ansari (1/42) in their respective four overs.

Brief Score: Gujarat Titans 224/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 76, Jos Buttler 64; Jaydev Unadkat 3/35) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

