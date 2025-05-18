IPL 2025: GT win toss, elect to field against DC

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Advertisement

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, GT look all set for a top-two finish, with eight wins and three losses, giving them 16 points. DC has won six, lost four and one has ended in a no result, giving them 13 points and a fifth place in the table.

Speaking at the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill said, " We will bowl first. Not easy to start all over again, but good rest for our pacers, KG comes back, that's a positive for us. We've had a good run, but we have three games and we are looking to win all of them. That's the thing with every match, we have to start fresh, our fielding has not been the best, we have worked hard on it. We are hoping that everyone will come back and perform, looks like a good wicket, plenty of high scores, just one change, Kagiso Rabada comes back."

Advertisement

On the other hand, DC skipper Axar Patel said, "We too wanted to bowl first, but we will now looks to post a good total. We are taking one game at a time, not thinking too far ahead, not thinking too much about qualification, just taking it one at a time. I respect his decision (on Starc), but I want players to be 100 percent fit, so just think about the plans. The same combination - three pacers and three spinners, Vipraj Nigam replaces Madhav Tiwari, Mustafizur Rahman replaces Mitchell Starc."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)