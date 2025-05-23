DT
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's majestic innings powers SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs, against RCB

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's majestic innings powers SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs, against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
ANI
Updated At : 09:51 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 23 (ANI): After an impactful fifty, from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan and a vital cameo from Aniket Verma, powers SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday in Lucknow.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH. Both batters counter-attacked RCB bowlers from the first over, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the fourth over.

After conceding 15 runs in the same over, RCB bowler Lungi Ngidi removed Sharma for 34(17), his innings included three fours and sixes each. Wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan joined Head in the middle.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Head in the following over for 17(10), smashed three boundaries, and Heinrich Klaasen joined Kishan in the middle. SRH finished their power-play on 71-2.

After being smashed for three fours by Suyash Sharma in the 9th over, Klaasen was removed for 24(13). His innings included two sixes and fours each. Aniket Verma joined Kishan in the middle.

Verma played a vital cameo of 26 (9), before Krunal Pandya removed him in the 12th over; his innings included three sixes and a four. Nitish Reddy joined Kishan in the middle. SRH crossed the 150-run mark in the 13th over.

Kishan scored fifty in 28 balls after smashing a century in SRH's initial match in the ongoing IPL. For the first time, Kishan crossed the 50-run mark.

Reddy's dry runs in the IPL 2025 continued as he was dismissed for four, courtesy Romario Shepherd. Abhinav Manohar joined SRH's wicketkeeper/batter on the crease.

After almost a run-a-ball innings, Manohar was dismissed by Shepherd in the 17th over. After 17 overs, 188/6. SRH crossed the 200 runs mark in the 18th over.

SRH finished their innings on 231/6, and Ishan Kishan was the top scorer for Hyderabad, scoring 94* in just 48 balls.

RCB will have to chase 232 in their second innings when they come out to bat.

In bowling, Romario Shepherd (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, and Bhuvneshwar, Ngidi, Suyash, and Krunal picked wickets for each.

Brief score: SRH 231/6 (Ishan Kishan 94*, Abhishek Sharma 34; Romario Shepherd (2/14). vs RCB. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

