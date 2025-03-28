IPL 2025: KKR-LSG clash in Kolkata postponed due to Ram Navami festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scheduled at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 6, has been moved to Tuesday, April 8 owing to deployment of security for Ram Navami festivities on that day, the official website of IPL said in a press release.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata," the statement said.

"The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged," the statement added.

For clarity, Sunday, April 6, will now be a single-header match day, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting the Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM (Match No. 20) as originally scheduled. Tuesday, April 8, will be a double-header match day, featuring the KKR vs. LSG fixture in the afternoon in Kolkata, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original schedule.

Notably, KKR kickstarted their title defence with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens but bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). LSG also started with a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), before getting a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

