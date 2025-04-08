DT
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: KKR skipper Rahane wins toss, elects to field first against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.
ANI
Updated At : 03:31 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI):

Lucknow is placed at sixth spot in the points table, whereas KKR is placed at fifth, both the teams have won two and lost two.

The team who will be winning have a chance to enter the top 4.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks really good, it's not that hot. The wicket won't change much. One side boundary is small, that's why we are bowling first. Everyone is looking forward to this game. This game is all about starting fresh, need to take the positives, need to take one step at a time. People are going to talk about it, we know Quinny and Sunil are match-winners. We are not worried about them. Spencer comes in place of Moeen."

Spencer Johnson replaces Moeen Ali as KKR will be going with an extra seamer.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said, "Wouldn't say very happy. Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward. As a team we are winning and as a captain I am happy. We are playing with the same playing XI."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

