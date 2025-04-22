Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): KL Rahul's belligerent display and Abhishek Porel's composed half-century lifted Delhi Capitals to an 8-wicket triumph against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

After a clinical bowling display, Rahul and Porel's rollicking fifties ensured DC strolled to victory with consummate ease. Rahul, who spent three seasons with Lucknow, returned to his former home and reduced the crowd to silence with his record-shattering 57* and sent DC level on points with Gujarat Titans on 12 points each. Rahul brought up his 40th half century in the IPL and became the fastest to 5000 runs in the cash-rich league's history.

Delhi began its pursuit of a modest 160-run target with the opening pair Karun Nair and Abhishek Porel unleashing a relentless attack on Shardul Thakur. Nair reeled off back-to-back boundaries, and Porel topped it up by dispatching the low full toss for a four to extract 15 runs from the opening over.

Nair continued to ride high on his prolific form and smoked the ball over Aiden Markram's head for a towering maximum. However, even though runs came in thick and fast for DC, skipper Rishabh Pant's spin ploy in the powerplay did the trick.

After picking up the boundary, Nair tried to make room and pull the ball away, but the ball spun sharply into him to go past under his bat. The ball struck his back leg and deflected onto his stumps, bringing an end to his promising 15(9) and leaving him in dismay.

KL Rahul and Porel joined hands to impose an air of calmness by adding 69 runs for the second wicket, which kept DC on track. During their composed partnership, Porel took on Ravi Bishnoi and dispatched for an 83-metre maximum in the 11th over. On the next ball, he sprinted for a single and brought up his first fifty of the season.

Rahul flaunted his six-hitting nerve by pulling out the slog sweep to produce the perfect sound of the bat connecting with the ball and sending the ball sailing over mid-wicket for a towering 86-meter six.

As DC tried to go full throttle, Markram ended the partnership against the run of play. Porel tried to swipe it for a maximum but didn't find the desired timing and holed it to David Miller and returned with 51(36).

Skipper Axar Patel linked up with Rahul at the crease to continue DC's pursuit of victory. Axar received a lifeline after Prince Yadav floored his miscued shot. Rahul brought up his 40th fifty in the cash-rich league. He finished it in style with a sublime six to wrap up an eight-wicket win for the Capitals.

Earlier in the match, LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation, putting together 51 runs in the first six overs. Markram, in particular, looked dangerous as he top-scored for the side with a fluent 52 off 33 balls, laced with two boundaries and three sixes. However, just as the innings gained momentum, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed the South African batter, breaking the 87-run stand.

Nicholas Pooran, who has been in sensational form throughout the season, couldn't replicate his magic and was bowled by Mitchell Starc for 9. Abdul Samad followed him, managing 2 off 8 deliveries before being caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar, leaving LSG at 107/3 in 13.2 overs.

Mitchell Marsh, who looked composed during his stay, was soon removed for a well-compiled 45, again by Mukesh Kumar. At 110/4, the momentum began to slip from LSG's grasp.

David Miller and Ayush Badoni attempted to resurrect the innings with a much-needed 49-run stand. Badoni played the aggressor's role, striking a hat-trick of boundaries off Mukesh Kumar in the final over. However, his innings came to an end on the fourth ball of that over, as he was dismissed for 36 off 21 balls, which included six boundaries.

Captain Rishabh Pant came in at the fall of Badoni's wicket but could not leave an impact, as he was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings by Mukesh Kumar. David Miller remained unbeaten on 14 off 15 balls, managing just a solitary boundary, and never looked settled at the crease. (ANI)

