New Delhi, [India], May 25 (ANI): A hundred from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen and an fifty from Travis Head powered SRH to 278/3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This is the third-highest total by any team in IPL history. Klaasen also registered the fastest hundred of the ongoing IPL in 37 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened the innings for SRH. The duo counterattacked the KKR bowlers as they stormed past 50 runs in the 4th over. Abhishek Sharma 10 (8) Travis Head 38 (16).

SRH finished their power-play on 79-0, in the following over the veteran spinner Sunil Narine removed Sharma for 32 (16) ,studed with four fours and two sixes, Heinrich Klaasen joined Head in the middle.

Hyderabad crossed the 100 runs mark in the 8th over, Head in the same over crossed his third fifty in the season. SRH stormed past 150 in the 11th over.

Klaasen completed his fifty in just 17 balls, hitting KKR bowlers all around the park. After 12 overs, SRH were 174/1. Heinrich Klaasen 52 (19), Travis Head 76 (37).

Head was removed by Narine for 76(40) including six fours and six sixes. Ishan Kishan joined Klaasen in the middle. Narine now has the most wickets in T20 for a team (210).

Klaasen smashed two sixes off Narine in the 15th over, taking the score past the 200-run mark.

The duo of Klassen and Kishan brought up their 50-run stand in just 21 balls. SRH completed 250 runs in the 18th over.

Sunil Narine (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 278/3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 105*, Travis Head 76; Sunil Narine (2/42). vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

