IPL 2025: Livingstone powered middle-order helps RCB post 169/8 against GT

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): A brilliant fightback by middle-order batters Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) brave a top-order collapse and reach 169/8 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the home ground of M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB was reduced to 42/4 courtesy of a spell from Mohammed Siraj, who took 3/19 in four overs in what were home conditions for him not so long ago. Livingstone tonked a useful fifty, having precious partnerships with Jitesh Sharma and Tim David.

After GT won the toss and opted to bowl first, they got off to a fine start as a mishit from Virat Kohli landed into the hands of Prasidh Krishna at deep backward square leg, giving Arshad Khan his wicket for seven in six. With nothing but a classic cover drive against his ex-teammate Mohammed Siraj to show, Virat walked back with RCB at 8/1 in 1.4 overs.

Phil Salt failed to adapt to Chinnaswammy conditions, playing too many dot balls and not connecting the way he would have expected. Devdutt Padikkal started with a first ball four but was sent packing by Siraj as he tried making some room for himself but got bowled. RCB was 13/2 in 2.2 overs.

Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar tried to rebuild the innings, with them getting boundaries against Arshad and the Englishman sending Siraj's delivery out of the park with a 105 m six. However, Siraj continued to impress, relying on his experience with RCB. He cleaned up Salt for 14 in 12 balls. RCB was left struggling at 35/3 in 4.4 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, RCB was 38/3, with Patidar (8 *) joined by Liam Livingstone (0 *).

Ishant Sharma also trapped skipper Patidar leg before wicket for 12. The RCB was 42/4 in 6.2 overs.

Liam was joined by Jitesh Sharma and both started to develop a partnership. RCB reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

Jitesh eased off some pressure with two fours and a six against Ishant in the ninth over, which went for 17 runs. RCB was 73/4 after 10 overs, with Jitesh (23 *) and Liam (8 *) unbeaten.

The partnership of 52 runs was ended as a shot from Jitesh hit the toe-end of his bat and was caught by Rahul Tewatia, who came running from long-on to dismiss Jitesh for a valiant 33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six. RCB was 94/5 in 12.4 overs, and Sai Kishore got his first scalp.

RCB reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, thanks to a four by Krunal Pandya. Kishore got his second wicket, thanks to a soft dismissal by Krunal, who was gone for five. The RCB was 104/6 in 14.2 overs.

Tim David came on the crease and collected a four and six against Rashid, as the 16th over gave way 14 runs.

Livingstone tee'd off from the other end, dealing in sixes against spin. The 18th over by Rashid went for 20 runs, including three sixes by Livingstone. He reached his fifty in 39 balls, with a four and five sixes. RCB also reached their 150-run mark in 18.1 overs.

However, Livingstone nicked one to Buttler, giving Siraj his third scalp. He was gone for 54 in 40 balls, with RCB at 150/7 in 18.2 overs.

RCB ended their innings at 169/8 in their 20 overs after Tim David was cleaned up for 32 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes by Prasidh Krishna.

Siraj (3/19) delivered a top-class four-over spell in what were familiar conditions for him. Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh (1/26) also impressed. (ANI)

