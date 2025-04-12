DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to field against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to field against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:21 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Gujarat Titans, who are currently tied with Delhi Capitals on eight points, will aim to extend their lead at the top and improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Lucknow, who holds six points and occupies the sixth spot, will look to go level with GT on points and better their net run rate in a closely contested cash-rich league.

LSG will miss the presence of its second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition, Mitchell Marsh, who is unavailable because his daughter is unwell and he is taking care of her.

Advertisement

After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant revealed the reason behind his decision and said, "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good. Happy to win the last two matches. As a team, we talk about the process, and the team is responding well now. The bowlers have done a really good job, we have to give credit to them. Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well."

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "I would have bowled first as well. I don't think the wicket is going to change much. Everyone is contributing, that's been one of the hallmarks for us, Washi comes in for Kulwant."

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper