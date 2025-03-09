IPL 2025: Matthew Wade returns to Gujarat Titans as assistant coach

Gujarat (Ahmedabad) [India], March 9 (ANI): Former Australia wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade has returned to the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the cash-rich Indian Premier League 2025, this time as an assistant coach.

The former southpaw has joined the franchise's support staff, which includes Ashish Nehra (head coach), Parthiv Patel (batting coach), Aashish Kapoor, and Narender Negi (assistant coaches).

As a player, Wade represented GT in 12 matches over two seasons and amassed 161 runs. Wade announced his retirement from international cricket in October last year, bringing the curtain down on his career, which spanned over 13 years and 225.

The 37-year-old featured for his country at three editions of the T20 World Cup, with his most memorable achievement coming in 2021 when he helped guide Australia to their inaugural 20-over title in Dubai in his role as vice-captain.

Wade starred at that tournament, with his innings of 41* from just 17 deliverers in a thrilling semi-final victory over Pakistan among his many career highlights.

The keeper-batter also made 36 Test appearances for Australia, scoring 1,613 runs with four Test centuries and five fifties at an average of 29.87, with a career-best score of 117 coming in the fifth Ashes Test against England at The Oval in 2019.

He also played 97 ODIs, scoring 1,867 runs in 83 innings at an average of 26.29, with a century and 11 fifties. In 92 T20Is, he scored 1,202 runs at an average of 26.03, with a strike rate of 134.15. He scored three half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 80.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Squad:

Batters: Shubman Gill (retained), Sai Sudharsan (retained), Rahul Tewatia (retained), Sherfane Rutherford

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj RawatAll-rounders: Rashid Khan (spin; retained), Washington Sundar (spin), M Shahrukh Khan (spin; retained), Mahipal Lomror (spin), Nishant Sindhu (spin), Arshad Khan (pace), Jayant Yadav (spin), Glenn Phillips (spin), Karim Janat (pace)

Spinners: Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore

Fast bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya. (ANI)

