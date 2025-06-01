DT
PT
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: MI's Suryakumar Yadav 15 runs away from surpassing AB de Villiers' record

IPL 2025: MI's Suryakumar Yadav 15 runs away from surpassing AB de Villiers' record

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be battling for a place in the title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Qualifier two at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar has been sensational so far in the tournament, being MI's top run-getter so far and utilising the sweep shot to perfection.
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav is just 15 runs away from surpassing AB de Villiers to become the non-opener batter with the most runs in a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be battling for a place in the title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the Qualifier two at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Suryakumar has been sensational so far in the tournament, being MI's top run-getter so far and utilising the sweep shot to perfection.

So far, Suryakumar has scored 673 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.30, with a strike rate of 167.83. He has registered five half-centuries, with the best score of 73*.

15 more runs will take him above AB de Villiers, who had scored 673 runs in 16 innings with a century and six fifties, at an average of 52.84, a strike rate of 168.79 as a non-opener in IPL 2016 for RCB.

However, he will need 87 runs to surpass Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan, the current Orange Cap holder for most runs with 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a century and six fifties.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

