IPL 2025: MS Dhoni on cusp of making history for CSK; Rohit Sharma eyes elusive feat

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Several records are in line, waiting to be broken in the upcoming 'El Clasico' clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

MI and CSK, each five-time champions, will add another chapter to their fierce rivalry on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Some of the most renowned faces in the history of Indian cricket will square off against each other and fight for victory.

CSK stalwart and legend MS Dhoni is 19 runs shy of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer in the IPL. Former franchise icon Suresh Raina sits at the summit with 4687 runs.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stands eight scalps short from becoming CSK's leading wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL. Jadeja's tally is only bettered by Dwayne Bravo's 140 wickets for the five-time champions.

If Jadeja goes on to make five appearances in the ongoing edition, he will become CSK's second-most-capped player for the franchise.

When Mumbai Indians seasoned opener Rohit Sharma takes the field on Sunday, he will become the second-most capped player in the history of the competition. The star-studded rivalry will mark Rohit's 258th match in the IPL, taking him past Dinesh Karthik's tally of 257.

The explosive opener also stands 142 runs short of overtaking former opener Shikhar Dhawan (6769) to become the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

