IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya registered an unwanted feat of bowling the joint-highest deliveries in an over during their high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

During Gujarat's pursuit of the 156-run target, Hardik introduced himself into the attack in the eighth over. He bowled two no-balls and three wide deliveries, which extended his six-delivery over to 11 and conceded 18 runs.

This is the joint-highest deliveries a bowler has bowled in an over in IPL history. He is now the fifth player to do so and is level with Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur and Sandeep Sharma.

He began his over with three deliveries and then went on a spree of bowling wide, and then followed it up with a no-ball. The story of wide and no-ball continued till Gill slammed a six on the eighth delivery (fourth legal ball) of the over.

Hardik went on to bowl a wide once again and concluded his over with a dot ball, concluding his over with a staggering 18 runs. Hardik's woes weren't limited to the ball.

With the bat, Hardik failed to pull off a rescue act in the first innings when his side was threadbare at 105-4 after the 12th over. The experienced all-rounder tried to take on Sai Kishore by going down on one knee and attempting to go for a slog sweep.

He failed to middle his shot and top-edged it, which flew over Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill at the slip. With a successful catch, Hardik had to return to the dressing room cheaply with 1(3).

MI looked destined to fold before 150-run mark but Corbin Bosch provided the much-needed firepower towards the end. With his power-hitting show, he slammed 27(22) deliveries to lift Mumbai to 155/8. (ANI)

