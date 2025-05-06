DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya registers unwanted record with 11-ball over against GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya registered an unwanted feat of bowling the joint-highest deliveries in an over during their high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:01 PM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya registered an unwanted feat of bowling the joint-highest deliveries in an over during their high-stakes encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

During Gujarat's pursuit of the 156-run target, Hardik introduced himself into the attack in the eighth over. He bowled two no-balls and three wide deliveries, which extended his six-delivery over to 11 and conceded 18 runs.

This is the joint-highest deliveries a bowler has bowled in an over in IPL history. He is now the fifth player to do so and is level with Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur and Sandeep Sharma.

Advertisement

He began his over with three deliveries and then went on a spree of bowling wide, and then followed it up with a no-ball. The story of wide and no-ball continued till Gill slammed a six on the eighth delivery (fourth legal ball) of the over.

Hardik went on to bowl a wide once again and concluded his over with a dot ball, concluding his over with a staggering 18 runs. Hardik's woes weren't limited to the ball.

Advertisement

With the bat, Hardik failed to pull off a rescue act in the first innings when his side was threadbare at 105-4 after the 12th over. The experienced all-rounder tried to take on Sai Kishore by going down on one knee and attempting to go for a slog sweep.

He failed to middle his shot and top-edged it, which flew over Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill at the slip. With a successful catch, Hardik had to return to the dressing room cheaply with 1(3).

MI looked destined to fold before 150-run mark but Corbin Bosch provided the much-needed firepower towards the end. With his power-hitting show, he slammed 27(22) deliveries to lift Mumbai to 155/8. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper