IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match preview

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

The winner of this game will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.

The Mumbai-based franchise will be eyeing their seventh IPL final after 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, whereas the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to enter the final for the second time after 2014.

Mumbai Indians have won five titles so far (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). On the other hand, the Punjab-based franchise will be looking to win its maiden title in the competition's history.

In their previous match, Punjab Kings suffered a 6-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Marcus Stoinis contributing 25 runs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians advanced to this stage after beating the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's crucial knock of 81.

Punjab and Mumbai have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 17 and PBKS 15. In IPL 2025, these teams have won one match each.

The dynamic duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer has transformed Punjab into an explosive batting lineup that has scored 200-plus runs in seven out of 15 innings. Their style of play, which failed in Mullanpur, could possibly work on Ahmedabad's flat surface.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's top seven batters comprise one overseas seasoned star and India's experienced and youth talent.

Suryakumar Yadav has consistently provided firepower in the middle, with Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, and captain Hardik Pandya chipping in when the situation demands it.

Hardik has smashed 109 runs off 53 balls at a whopping strike rate of 205.66, making him the second highest among 16 batters who have faced at least 50 balls during this phase.

For Punjab, the power-hitting mantle will be carried by Shreyas, who has struck 31 sixes in 302 balls this season, behind Suryakumar (35) and Lucknow Super Giants top-order batters Mitchell Marsh (37) and Nicholas Pooran (40).

Punjab is expecting the return of its premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has missed their last three clashes due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's speedsters Deepak Chahar and Richard Gleeson are suffering from hamstring issues, and it is to be seen if they regain fitness in time for the crucial fixture.

Chahal's return could be a cause of worry for Mumbai, considering he has dismissed Jonny Bairstow four times in six IPL innings and Suryakumar on three occasions.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash. (ANI)

