IPL 2025: Pant comes good with fighting 63, helps LSG reach 166/7 against CSK

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A fine half-century from skipper Rishabh Pant helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) reach a moderate total of 166/7 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL encounter at Ekana Stadium here on Monday.

After managing just 40 runs in the first five matches, Pant finally came good, scoring 63 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

After being put to bat first by CSK, LSG was off to a poor start. Khaleel Ahmed continued his first-over heroics in the season, getting opener Aiden Markram for just six in six balls at the conclusion of the first over, thanks to a fine diving catch from Rahul Tripathi.

CSK put another roadblock on LSG's path as Anshul Kambhoj got the big wicket of an in-form Nicholas Pooran for just eight in nine balls. LSG was 23/2 in four overs.

Mitchell Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant rebuild the innings, with both taking to the attack against pacers. At the end of six overs, LSG was 42/2 in six overs, with Mitchell (22*) and Rishabh (6*) unbeaten.

LSG reached the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs, thanks to a reverse scoop by Pant that went for a six.

The 50-run stand between the duo ended with Ravindra Jadeja getting Marsh clean bowled for 30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes. LSG was 73/3 in 9.3 overs. At the end of 10 overs, LSG was 78/3, with Ayush Badoni (5*) joining Pant (28*).

Badoni tried to ease off some pressure, hitting Jamie Overton for two successive sixes at the end of the 12th over.

LSG reached their 100-run mark in 12.3 overs.

A fine stumping from MS Dhoni ended Badoni (22 in 17 balls, with a four and two sixes), giving Jadeja his second wicket. LSG was 105/4 in 13.4 overs.

Pant eased off some pressure, hitting Matheesha Pathirana for two sixes, completing his first IPL 2025 fifty in 42 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. The 18th over by Pathirana brought 18 runs for LSG.

The next over bowled by Khaleel helped LSG get 16 runs, including a six each by Pant and Samad. LSG reached the 150-run mark in 19 overs.

The final over was somewhat fruitful for CSK as they got Abdul Samad run out for 20 in 11 balls, with two sixes and Dhoni caught Pant (63 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) off Pathirana's bowling.

LSG ended at 166/7 in their 20 overs, with Pathirana getting Shardul Thakur (6) on the final ball.

Jadeja (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Pathirana, Kambhoj and Ahmed got a wicket each. (ANI)

