IPL 2025: Rahane, Russell shine as KKR powers to 179/6 in their 20 overs against CSK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] May 7 (ANI): Impactful innings from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane and a cameo by all-rounder Andre Russell powered KKR to 179-6 in their 20 overs, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After winning the toss KKR skipper Rahane opted to bat first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opened the innings, CSK seamer Anshul Kamboj removed Gurbaz in the second over, for 11. Rahane joined Narine in the middle.

KKR finished their powerplay on 67/1, smashing CSK bowlers, all over the ground. The duo added 50 runs for the second wicket in just 25 balls. Noor Ahmad got two wickets in the first over, removing the set batter Narine and then the new batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 1.

Manish Pandey joined KKR skipper in the middle, after 10 overs KKR were 87/3. Ravindra Jadeja removed KKR skipper 48 (33) his innings included four fours and a six, he lead a strong foundation for KKR, Andre Russell joined Pandey at the crease.

The duo added 46 runs in just 27 balls, for the fifth wicket before Noor Ahmad removed Russell for 38 (21), his innings included four fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh joined Pandey on the crease.

After 18 overs, KKR were 163-5, Noor took his fourth wicket in the 19th over as he removed Rinku for 9 (6). Manish Pandey and Ramandeep Singh faced final two overs and made only 16 runs.

In bowling for CSK, Noor Ahmad (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers, Jadeja and Kamboj took a wicket each, and the rest the CSK bowlers went wicketless. KKR finished their innings on 179/6 in their 20 overs, CSK will have to chase 180 in the second innings when they come out to bat.

Brief score: KKR 179/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38; Noor Ahmad (4/31). VS CSK. (ANI)

