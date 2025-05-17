DT
IPL 2025: Rain in Bengaluru delays toss for RCB-KKR clash

IPL 2025: Rain in Bengaluru delays toss for RCB-KKR clash

The toss for the highly-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has been delayed due to relentless rain in Bengaluru on Saturday.
ANI
May 17, 2025
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): The toss for the highly-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IPL took to X to confirm that the toss had been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru. "Update. The toss has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates."

The fixture between RCB and KKR is the first since the 18th season of the cash-rich league was suspended for a week last Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

RCB, placed second in the standings with 16 points, could become the first team to qualify for the playoffs if they walk out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium victorious against the defending champions. Two points will take them to the top of the table and solidify their chances of ending the group stage with a top two spot.

On the other hand, the Knight Riders need to win both their remaining games to reach 15 points. If they manage to do so they would then hope for a series of favourable results in other matches.

With four victories on the trot, RCB have exuded consistency in their past fixtures and will seek to keep up the momentum. The sixth-placed KKR's two-match winning momentum was broken by Chennai Super Kings, who are at the bottom of the table.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

