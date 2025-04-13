DT
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss; opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

ANI
Updated At : 03:31 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] April 13 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR is seventh in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. RR suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the previous match by 58 runs. Rajasthan are back at their home ground and will be keen to do well at this venue. On the other hand, RCB suffered defeat in the last match against Delhi Capitals. RCB is at fifth place in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches.

"We will bowl first. Surface looks pretty hard and good. We will know how the pitch behaves. This is to raise awareness to plant more trees. The same team for us," Rajat Patidar said after winning the toss.

"Actually, we also wanted to bowl first. Normally it gets better to bat is the local information here. We know the conditions, and if we respect the opposition and play to potential, I think we will be fine. Ups and downs keep happening, can't allow doubts to enter into the dressing room. Hasa is back. Hasaranga will be replacing our Farooqi ji (smiles)," RR captain Sanju Samson said.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

