IPL 2025: Russell, Raghuvanshi Power KKR to 206/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): Impactful innings from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell and young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi powered KKR to a commanding 206/4 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

After winning the toss, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first. Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened the innings.

Following a tight first over by RR pacer Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh Charak struck in the second over, dismissing Narine for 11 off 9 balls as he attempted to accelerate the scoring.

Rahane joined Gurbaz, and together they took on the bowlers, taking KKR to 56/1 at the end of the powerplay.

The momentum continued after the fielding restrictions, with 11 runs coming off Wanindu Hasaranga's over in the seventh.

Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Gurbaz in the eighth over for 35 off 25 balls, which included four fours and a six. Angkrish Raghuvanshi then joined the KKR captain at the crease.

At the halfway mark, KKR were 85/2 with Rahane on 24* and Raghuvanshi on 11*. The team crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

RR skipper Riyan Parag dismissed Rahane for 30 off 24 balls in the 13th over, an innings that featured two sixes and a four. Andre Russell walked in to join Raghuvanshi.

The Sri Lankan spin duo of Hasaranga and Theekshana tightened the run flow in the middle overs with disciplined bowling.

However, Russell counter-attacked in the 16th over, smashing 15 runs off Akash Madhwal, including two fours and a six.

Russell and Raghuvanshi brought up a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in just 31 balls. Russell then launched three sixes off Theekshana in his final over.

Archer returned to remove Raghuvanshi in the 19th over for a well-made 44 off 31 balls, which included five boundaries. Rinku Singh came in for the final overs.

Russell reached his first half-century of the season off just 22 balls in the 19th over. He and Rinku Singh hammered 22 runs in the final over bowled by Madhwal.

For RR, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Riyan Parag picked up a wicket each.

Brief Score: KKR 206/4 (Andre Russell 57, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44; Jofra Archer 1/30) vs RR. (ANI)

