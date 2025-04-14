New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings with it plenty of narratives, rivalries, statistical trends, records and various promising youngsters who are given their first big platform to serve world cricket.

The 2024 season saw T20 hitting being redefined by champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as scores above 250 became more frequent than ever and so did the talks about possibility to touch the 300-run mark. The current season is no different as so far in 29 matches, it has been a season defined by success of top order batters, particularly the number three.

-The number three is the "number one"

This season has been terrific for several number-three batters, particularly Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 215.43, with four fifties and 31 sixes, the Orange Cap holder) and Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper (250 runs in five innings at an average of 83.33, with a strike rate of 208.33, three fifties and 20 sixes, fourth-highest run-getter).

So far this season, all number three batters have scored 1,947 runs, scoring 19.25 per cent of their team's runs. They have scored their runs at an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 169.89, with 16 fifty-plus scores, as per ESPNCricinfo.

As compared to last year, the number three batters are much more free-flowing and less subdued. At this stage last year, number three batters had collectively made 1,447 runs, 14.58 per cent of their total team's runs. Their runs came at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 143.55, a major dip in both parameters. Also, there were only 11 fifty-plus scores registered by number three batters last season in the first 29 matches of the tournament.

Besides Pooran and Iyer, Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans (218 runs in six matches at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 157.97, with two half-centuries, seventh-highest run-getter) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane (204 runs in six matches at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 154.54 with two fifties) have also delivered considerable contributions.

Despite their inconsistencies or lack of big scores, Ishan Kishan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (now ruled out) and Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) have managed to score above 100 runs, striking at 200-plus.

In terms of average and strike rate, the number threes has outdone the openers (average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 155.58) till yet, though openers have delivered better than the last season (average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 146.06).

-Top order batters reign supreme

The top-order batters have reigned supreme this season so far and dominate batting charts in terms of strike rates. Even while facing as low as 30 balls at least, eight of the top ten strike rates this season are by batters playing from number one to three, with exceptions being Tim David (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians). Dhir though batters at number three once, scoring 46 in 24 balls against LSG.

Last season, only two top-order batters, Abhishek Sharma and Sunil Narine, were striking at above 200 out of the top 10 strikers of the season after the first 29 matches.

So far in 2025, there are four batters who have faced 75-plus balls in the top three and have struck at over 200, with them being Priyansh Arya (194 runs in five matches at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 220.45 and one century), Pooran, Iyer and Abhishek (192 runs in six innings at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 202.10, with a century). Last year, only Abhishek had achieved this feat after 29 matches. (ANI)

