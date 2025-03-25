IPL 2025: Siraj excited at idea of bowling to ex-RCB teammate, close friend Virat Kohli

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Gujarat Titans (GT), GT pacer Mohammed Siraj has said he is excited about bowling to Indian teammate and his ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli.

It would be a memorable sight for fans of both cricketers when on April 2 in Bengaluru, Siraj takes his run-up to bowl a fiery delivery to Virat, a man he has often credited for establishing his career, both for Team India and RCB. GT will kickstart their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking about bowling to Virat to Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria season six, Siraj said, "When we play for the Indian team, I have bowled a lot against him in the nets, and now, for the first time, I will be playing against him in a match. So, it will be fun, and I am very excited."

Siraj's last competitive match after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia was a Ranji match for Vidarbha against Hyderabad on January 30. Speaking on his passion for the game and training his mind for such massive workload, the bowler said, "I went to play a Ranji Trophy match after five Tests (of BGT), and I bowled 40 overs. After playing five Tests, I still bowled those overs, and that made me realise that when I get into a game, I forget everything--whether it is injuries or pain. I just focus on giving 110 per cent. If I do not get a wicket, then I think about what I can do in the field. What magic can I create that will help the team? So, I train my mind accordingly."

The pacer also expressed how important it is to stay humble and allow God to take care of things, saying that one day, everyone will have to leave behind their attitude, pride and money.

"When I started playing cricket in my childhood, where I used to sit, I still go and sit there because it gives me peace. All these things--attitude, pride, and money--you have to leave behind one day. You cannot take anything with you. So, it is better to stay down to earth as much as possible, and if there is a chance to do good for someone, I always try to do it. This has been my belief from the beginning, and it will always remain the same. Whoever needs help, I will help them first, even now. If God is giving me so much, how can I not help others? So much money is coming in, and I feel I have everything I need. That is why I believe in staying humble--God will take care of the rest."

Siraj will not be donning the Red and Gold colours of RCB this season after a seven-year-long stint with the franchise and one of his biggest supporters, Virat Kohli. After playing a season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, taking 10 wickets in six matches, Siraj was bought by RCB for Rs 2.6 crores and he played 87 matches for them, picking 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with the best figures of 4/21. He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker of all time, behind Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139).

During his stint with RCB, Siraj experienced qualification to playoffs four times but could never win a trophy. The 2023 season was his best for RCB, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 7.50, with best figures of 4/21.

In the last season, during which Siraj took 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33.07, RCB experienced a memorable turnaround in the second-half of the season, going from winning only one of their first eight matches to winning six matches in a row to book a place in playoffs. However, they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator.

Siraj's last competitive cricket match was against Vidarbha in January, taking four wickets across both innings in their Ranji Trophy match. He was not included in Team India which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (ANI)

