IPL 2025: SRH win toss; Opt to bat first against KKR

IPL 2025: SRH win toss; Opt to bat first against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fixture will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.
ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM May 25, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] May 25 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fixture will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

KKR is seventh in the IPL points table, with five wins and six defeats, along with two 'no-result' games in their 13 matches.

On the other hand, SRH is coming off two consecutive wins in their last two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table.

"Will bat first, looks like a good wicket. We've just clicked, the bowlers have been sharp, and the batters have played to potential. Always hope to find momentum early, the good thing is we know we can keep this squad going forward. We have played well last 3-4 games, will try to find that consistency. Same team as the last game," Pat Cummins said after winning the toss.

"Was looking to bowl first either way. The teams that chased in the last two games won at this venue. Playing after 18 days feels like a challenge, but just trying to focus on the practice session. We know everyone is going home after this game, so we are just trying to play to win and play to entertain. We had our moments this season, it is all about accepting the mistakes and learning from the good things. It is about playing for the fans, playing for pride. Agkrish has been fantastic, he is an opening batter, but he has adapted to playing at 4 or 5. I hope he builds from this and gets to represent India as well," KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

