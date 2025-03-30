DT
IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat; KL Rahul slots in Delhi Capitals' playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.
ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals kicked off their campaign with an end-to-end thriller against Lucknow Super Giants. Ashutosh Sharma's heroics toppled the odds and salvaged a narrow one-wicket win for the Capitals.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers have continued with their belligerent approach with the bat. They opened their campaign with an emphatic victory against the Rajasthan Royals but floundered in their home den against LSG.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, "We'll have a bat. The afternoon game tends to be hot. We put on some big scores (last season). We weren't worried either way. We were a long way from our best in the last game. The boys are still positive. Zeeshan comes in."

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said during the time of the toss, "We would have batted as well. We'll look to restrict them to a low score. We played one game here; we were working on our plans. We need to be brave as a bowling unit. We have certain plans. One change: Sameer Rizvi is out; KL Rahul is in."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

