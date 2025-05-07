IPL 2025: Suryakumar overtakes Sachin, De Kock to achieve unique batting feat for MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav overtook legendary Sachin Tendulkar and South African opener Quinton de Kock to become the batter from his franchise to have the most Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons with 500 runs or more.

Suryakumar broke this record during his side's IPL match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. During the game, Suryakumar played a solid knock of 35 in 24 balls, with five fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 145.83. This was his 12th successive score of 25+ runs in this season, most by any batter.

Now with this knock, Suryakumar is at the top of IPL batting charts with 510 runs in 12 matches at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of over 170, with three half-centuries. His best score is 67*. This is his third season with MI in which he has made 500 runs or more, outdoing Sachin and De Kock, who had two such seasons each.

Advertisement

Suryakumar's first 500-run season came with MI in 2018, his homecoming to the franchise, scoring 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.57, a strike rate of over 133, with four fifties and the best score of 72. He was the team's top run-getter and overall eighth-highest, playing a big role in their title win.

Then in 2023, he had his best IPL season ever, with 605 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 43.21, strike rate of over 181, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 103*. He was once again MI's top run-getter and overall sixth-highest.

Advertisement

Sachin had two such seasons, one coming in 2011, with 553 runs in 16 matches and innings at an average of 42.53, with a strike rate of over 113, with a century and two fifties. His best score was 100*. He was the team's top run-scorer and overall third-highest scorer that season. The pinnacle of Sachin's IPL career came in 2013, when he not only won the title, but also secured the Orange Cap with the most runs, scoring 618 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.53, strike rate of over 132, with five fifties. His best score was 89*. This is the highest tally of runs by an MI batter in a season.

de Kock also enjoyed two 500-run seasons with MI in 2019 and 2020. His 2019 season saw him make 529 runs at an average of 35.26, striking at over 132, with four fifties in 16 matches and innings. His best score was 81. Emerging as his side's top run-getter and overall third, he helped them lift the gold once again. He repeated the feat back-to-back next year, scoring 503 runs in 16 innings in yet another title win, at an average of 35.92, striking at over 140. The Proteas star made four fifties and had best score of 78*. De Kock was the sixth-highest run-getter and MI's second-best batter that season.

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 71-run stand between Will Jacks (53 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 in 24 balls, with five fours) was the highlight as wickets fell regularly, restricting MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for GT, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee took a wicket each.

The run-chase was a rollercoaster ride for both teams. GT did lose Sai Sudharsan early, but a 72-run stand between skipper Gill (43 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (30 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) marked their comeback in the game.

In the 14th over, with GT 107/2, a rain break was taken with GT ahead as per the DLS Method. After the break, Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/22) brought MI back in the game, collapsing GT to 132/6 in 18 overs at the start of another rain break. This time, GT was behind.

When the game finally resumed, the revised target was 147 runs with one more over left. Rahul Tewatia (11*) and Gerald Coetzee (12) single-handedly finished the job for GT, earning them a win by three wickets on a last-ball thriller.

GT is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points, while MI sits at fourth with seven wins and five losses, giving them 14 points. Their six-match win streak is finally broken.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)