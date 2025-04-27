DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes 4000 IPL runs

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes 4000 IPL runs

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has crossed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed a four off Avesh Khan to reach the feat.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:21 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has crossed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed a four off Avesh Khan to reach the feat.

The MI superstar reached this milestone in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

He has accumulated another record in the match as he crossed 150 sixes in the IPL. Yadav accomplished the milestone with his initial maximum of the game off Ravi Bishnoi.

Advertisement

Surya made 54 (28), before getting out to Avesh Khan in the 18th over his innings included four fours and four sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for Rohit started off from here. He left in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad. he smashed two sixes off Mayank Yadav he faced.

Mayank fought back and removed Rohit on a slower one, which Rohit played straight into the hands of short third man Will Jacks joined Rickelton in the middle.

Rickelton powered MI to 66/1 in their first six overs. He made 49 inside the power-play, in just 24 balls. The duo of Rickelton and Jacks put on their 50-run partnership in 30 balls for the second wicket in the 8th over.

Digvesh Rathi took the wickets of Ryan Rickelton for 58 (32) in the 9th over; his innings included six fours and four sixes. Surya Kumar Yadav joined Jacks in the middle, MI bought up their 100 in the 10th over.

Prince Yadav gets the batter of Will Jacks on 29 (21) in the 12th over, his innings included three fours and a six. Tilak Varma joined Surya Kumar Yadav in the middle. After getting hammered for 16 runs in his last over, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Tilak Varma for 6 (5) in the 13th over. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined SKY in the middle. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper