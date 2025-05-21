Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73* helped the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to reach 180/5 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Delhi-based franchise needs to chase a target of 181 runs to remain in contention for the playoffs.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batters Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma came to open the innings for the Mumbai side, but failed to give a good start as the right-hand batter Rohit Sharma (5) returned to the pavilion in the third over.

Following Rohit's departure, right-hand batter Will Jacks joined Rickelton. Both put on a partnership of 25 runs before Jacks (21 runs off 13 balls) was dismissed in the sixth over by right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar.

After Jacks' dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat. The Hardik Pandya-led side touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over.

At the score of 58, the Mumbai side lost their third wicket as Rickelton was sent back to the dressing room in the seventh over by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. This was spinner's 100th IPL wicket.

The Mumbai-based franchise completed the 100-run mark on the first ball of the 14th over as Suryakumar took a single on the bowling of Mustafizur Rehman.

At the score of 113 in the 15th over, Tilak Varma (27 runs from 27 balls) was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya (3) was the fifth one to get dismissed in the 17th over at the score of 123.

In the 19th over, Suryakumar completed his fifty in 36 balls. In the same over, the Mumbai franchise brought up their 150 runs as Naman Dhir slammed a maximum on the bowling of Mukesh Kumar.

After the completion of the first innings, the Mumbai side finished at 180/5 with Suryakumar Yadav (73* runs off 43 balls) and Naman Dhir (24* runs from 8 balls) unbeaten on the crease.

For the Capitals, two wickets were snapped by Mukesh Kumar (2/48) and one wicket each was bagged by Dushmantha Chameera (1/54), Mustafizur Rehman (1/30), and Kuldeep Yadav (1/22) in their respective spells of four overs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 180/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73*, Tilak Varma 27; Mukesh Kumar 2/48) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

