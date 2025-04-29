New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Former India speedster Varun Aaron has decoded the technique and identified the factor that allows Rajasthan Royals boy wonder Vaibhav Suryavanshi to generate so much power at the age of just 14, following his record-shattering century against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The 'Pink City' and the rest of the world marvelled at the spectacle produced by a 14-year-old teenager in a throbbing atmosphere during Rajasthan's pursuit of a daunting 210-run target.

Described as a "special" player by RR batting coach Vikram Rathour, the youngster blazed his way to a swashbuckling century in a mere 35 deliveries, the fastest by an Indian in the cash-rich league's history and overall the second-quickest after 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Advertisement

One notable aspect of Suryavanshi's game was his ability to manoeuvre the ball away at such a young age. His technique enabled him to target different areas of the ground, generate power, and utilise the pace of the ball to dispatch it through the aerial route. With this approach, Suryavanshi cleared the boundary rope a staggering 11 times and walloped to a whirlwind 101 from 38 deliveries.

"If you look at the way his backlift is, it starts here [near the back ear] and then it goes almost like a whip. So he gets a little extra whip into his shots, because it's not like a conventional up-and-down kind of backlift," Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show while talking about Suryavanshi's technique.

Advertisement

"It will be really cool to see one of those trackers which we have which track the backlift; it's a very different backlift and I think that's what makes his unique and he gets so much power into the shot with that effort for somebody who is that young," he added.

Aaron believes if the 14-year-old learns the value of staying grounded from head coach Rahul Dravid it would benefit the youngster in the long run and said, "He's lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals and under Rahul Dravid, because Rahul Dravid is one of those cricketers who almost symbolises how to keep it low-key. If he can pass those values to him, be like, 'you know what, this is just the beginning, take it easy, put your head down." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)