IPL 2025: Will there be some Dhoni fireworks at Chepauk against RCB?

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): The clash between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will revolve around two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, with plenty of fans transcending the idea of fandom and team, hoping that they get to see Dhoni tank some sixes.

It would be a battle of Dhoni's calm and composed presence on the field against Virat's fiery brand of cricket embodied by the RCB, which makes it truly a clash of 'ice and fire'. Dhoni boasts of a fine record against RCB, both as a leader and batter. RCB have only won once against CSK at Chepauk Stadium, back in 2008 during the inaugural IPL. Chepauk is the home ground of CSK.

Against RCB in 36 outings, Dhoni has made 864 runs at an average of 39.27 and a healthy strike rate of 141.27, with four half-centuries and a best score of 84*. However, at the Chepauk Stadium, Dhoni's star does not shine much against RCB. In nine matches at the venue against RCB and seven innings, Dhoni has scored 165 runs at an average of just 23.57 and a strike rate of 136.36, with his best score being 41.

When he last got to bat against RCB at Chepauk, Dhoni played a quickfire cameo of 29 in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes. It was back in 2015. CSK scored a match-winning total of 148/9 as RCB was skittled out for 124.

During CSK's last IPL match against RCB, Dhoni played a quickfire cameo of 25 in 13 balls, with three fours and a six. However, his knock could not help as RCB secured a 27-run win to knock CSK out of the IPL on the basis of net-run-rate and secured a final four berth.

In 70 matches at Chepauk, Dhoni has made 1,469 runs at an average of 41.97 and a strike rate of over 145, with seven fifties and best score of 75*.

Willl there be some Dhoni fireworks at Chepauk? His and CSK fans will be waiting.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara. (ANI)

