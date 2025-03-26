IPL 2025: Williamson gives technical inputs that allow "formidable batter" Shreyas to dominate short-pitched deliveries

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson highlighted the "most impressive" technical detail about Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, which allowed him to overcome his long-time nemesis, short-pitched deliveries, and turned him into a "formidable batter." Williamson was speaking to Jio Hotstar

Punjab Kings was cock-a-hoop after beginning its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with flying colours against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

With a swashbuckling 97* from 42 deliveries and nine towering maximums, Shreyas was one of the pillars behind Punjab's 11-run success over the Titans in a pulsating clash.

He came out to bat at number three for the first time since IPL 2022 and turned the tides in Punjab's favour with his relentless, belligerent strokeplay. He stayed till the end, setting the stage for Shashank Singh (44*), who provided the finishing touches to lift PBKS to a gigantic 243/5.

"It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel--he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit. Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world. Then, to take on Rashid Khan as well--that's one of the toughest challenges in the game," Williamson said on JioStar.

Shreyas exhibited a wide array of shots from his arsenal, especially against Gujarat's ace, Rashid Khan. He read the Afghanistan ball tweaker like a book and smoked it over long-on to bring up his fifty on the penultimate delivery of the 14th over.

He topped it up by using his back foot effectively and pulling it flat over deep mid-wicket for back-to-back sixes.

"As a leader, to step in at No. 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition's biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world," Williamson remarked.

One key factor in Shreyas's rise lies in his ability to tackle the short-length delivery. Until the end of 2024, Iyer averaged just 18.3 while playing pull and hook shots against pacers across formats, albeit at an impressive strike rate of 158.

The numbers highlighted his aggressive intent but also exposed a vulnerability that bowlers often targeted. However, in 2025, the equation changed dramatically.

Iyer now averages a staggering 88 while playing these shots, with a blistering strike rate of 226, turning what was once a risky option into a dominant scoring method.

For Williamson, the way Shreyas has evolved his game has stood out the most. With a subtle change of going deeper in his crease, the PBKS skipper has turned short-length deliveries from bane to boon.

"But what stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game. For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he's adjusting brilliantly-- getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries," he said.

"What's most impressive is his ability to shift his weight forward again, making it difficult for bowlers who try the 'one-two' approach--going short, then full. He's now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter," he added.

After Punjab Kings filled Ahmedabad's sky with their fireworks, they went on to successfully defend the total and seal a narrow 11-run victory. (ANI)

