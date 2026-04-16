IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh becomes first PBKS bowler to take 100 wickets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is the first bowler for Punjab Kings (PBKS) to take 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets. He achieved the milestone on Thursday.

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The Indian left-armer, who is also the top wicket-taker for Team India in T20Is, achieved this milestone during his side's IPL game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium, taking 3/22 in four overs. His wicket-tally included dangerous batters Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav and Sherfane Rutheford.

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In 87 matches for PBKS since 2019, Arshdeep has taken 102 wickets at an average of 26.87, with two four-fers and a five-wicket haul to his name and best figures of 5/32. Next best for PBKS is spinner Piyush Chawla (who took 84 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 26.63, including a four-fer and best figures of 4/17).

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In five matches for PBKS this season, Arshdeep has taken five wickets at an average of 34.20 and an economy rate of 9.50.

He is also the fifth left-arm pacer to take 100 IPL wickets, joining names like Trent Boult (144), Jayden Unadkat (114), Ashish Nehra (106) and Zaheer Khan (102).

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Coming to the match, MI was put to bowl first by PBKS who won the toss. After being reduced to 12/2, a 122-run stand between Quinton de Kock (112* in 60 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Naman Dhir (50 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes) played a big role in taking MI to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep with his three-fer was the pick of MI bowlers, while Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen also got wickets. (ANI)

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