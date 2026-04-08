IPL 2026: Clash of powerplay powerhouses in LSG-KKR match in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): The clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will witness two massive powerplay powers in action at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

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LSG will be aiming to build on their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while the three-time champions KKR will be aiming to secure their first win of the season after losses to Mumbai Indians (MI) and SRH.

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LSG has been a fantastic bowling powerplay unit this season, taking seven wickets in the first six overs across both games and has a fine economy rate of 4.58. Prince Yadav (four wickets at an average of 13.50) and Mohammed Shami (three wickets at an average of 12.33) have been instrumental in this LSG powerplay success story, as per ESPNCricinfo.

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On the other hand, KKR have a powerplay batting run-rate of 11.29 in IPL 2026, the second-best in the tournament so far, but they have also been on the receiving end of damage, losing six wickets in this phase in this edition.

Squads:

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Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra. (ANI)

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