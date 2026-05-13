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Home / Sports / IPL 2026: CSK name Macneil Noronha as replacement for injured Ramakrishna Ghosh

IPL 2026: CSK name Macneil Noronha as replacement for injured Ramakrishna Ghosh

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced all-rounder Macneil Noronha as the replacement for the injured Ramakrishna Ghosh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to an IPL statement.

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Ramakrishna Ghosh, a bowling all-rounder, played just one match this IPL season -- against the Mumbai Indians on May 2 -- where he suffered a right foot injury. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

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"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who injured his right foot during their game against Mumbai Indians. He has been ruled out for the season," reads the statement by the IPL.

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Macneil, an all-rounder from Karnataka, will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Noronha was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024/25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy. He scored 1,037 runs in 14 innings with the highest score of 345 and an average of 79.77.

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Following a stellar CK Nayudu Trophy season, Noronha received a call-up from the Karnataka team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, wherein he featured in three games for his state.

Coming to the Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 season so far, the five-time champions had a poor start to their 2026 campaign, losing three back-to-back matches, but have since posted a strong comeback. They are currently positioned fifth on the IPL points table with six wins and five losses in their 11 matches so far. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is on a three-match winning streak, and with three matches to go, still in the group stage, they will want to win as many as they can to end up in the final four. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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