Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): An explosive 91 by skipper Ishan Kishan and four-wicket hauls from debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at Hyderabad on Monday.

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Put to bat first, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan (91 in 44 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (40 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls, with four boundaries). During the chase of 217 runs, RR's top-order was ripped apart in the first-over by debutant Praful (4/34 in four overs), and RR were left hopeless at 9/5. Donovan Ferreira (69 in 44 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 in 32 balls, with five fours) did put a century stand for net-run-rate's sake, but RR was bundled out for 159, with some late support by Sakib (4/24).

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With this win, RR's four-match win streak is broken, and SRH have their second win to their name alongside three losses. RR have suffered their first loss but sit at the top of the table, while SRH has jumped to fourth place with two wins and three losses.

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During the run-chase of 217, debutant Praful Hinge sent shockwaves by sending back Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a golden duck and removing Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan Dre Pretorious (0) in the same over, reducing RR to 1/3 in the first over.

In the next over, another debutant, Sakib Hussain, got Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run, while in the third, Praful came back to clean up RR skipper Riyan Parag for a six-ball 4. RR sunk to 9/5 in three overs.

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Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira joined forces at the crease to salvage something despite this early collapse. The duo collected boundaries against the debutants, taking RR to 40/5 by six overs.

Two successive fours from Donovan took RR to 50-run mark in seven overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR were 70/5, with Jadeja (27*) and Donovan (31*) unbeaten.

Donovan continued to find runs, smoking Shivang Kumar for a four and a six in the 11th over and belting Harsh for two fours and a six in the 12th over, bringing up his half-century in 31 balls, with six fours and two sixes. RR also reached the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The 118-run stand was ended by Sakib, with Donovan perishing for 44-ball 69 after getting cleaned by Sakib, with his knock having seven fours and three sixes. RR was 127/6 in 15 overs.

Jadeja soon followed, removed by Eshan for 32-ball 45, with five fours. RR were 129/7 in 15.3 overs.

Sakib removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0) in the 17th over, and RR sank to 140/9 in 17 overs. RR were eventually bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Earlier, a fiery 91 by Ishan Kishan and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reach 216/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Hyderabad on Monday.

SRH needs to defend 217 runs to secure their second win of the tournament.

Being put to bat first, SRH was off to a nightmarish start, as Abhishek Sharma once again fell for a golden duck while going big against a Jofra Archer short delivery.

Skipper Ishan Kishan and Travis Head put pressure back on Jofra, as Ishan hit him for two sixes and a four in the third over. SRH continued to collect fours and sixes against pacers in the powerplay against Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

SRH ended their powerplay at 51/1 in six overs, with Head (16*) and Ishan (35*) unbeaten.

Head's inconsistent run in the competition continued, losing his shape against Riyan Parag and handing a catch to Donovan Ferreira at long-on, dismissed for a run-a-ball 18. SRH were 55/2 in 6.5 overs.

Ishan and Heinrich Klaasen continued to collect runs undeterred, hitting a six each against Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over, taking SRH to 89/2 in 10 overs, with Kishan (56*) and Klaasen (14*) unbeaten. Ishan reached his second fifty of the season in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

In the 11th over, Tushar Despande was taken to cleaners by Ishan, being hit for three fours and a six by Ishan. SRH brought up their 100-run mark in 10.3 overs. The duo had brought up their 50-run stand in 24 balls.

Klaasen also picked up, scoring a six against Bishnoi and getting a boundary against Archer, who was taken down for 17 runs in the 13th over, with Ishan hitting him for a hat-trick of fours.

It was Sandeep Sharma who broke the 88-run stand by pulling off a stunning caught-and-bowled dismissal of Kishan for a 44-ball 91, with eight fours and six sixes. SRH were 154/3 in 13.2 overs.

Klaasen soon followed Ishan, as he could not get the elevation on a lofted shot, caught by Parag at extra-cover for a 26-ball 40, with a four and three sixes. Deshpande got his first wicket, leaving SRH at 162/4 in 15.5 overs.

After this, Sandeep Sharma was taken down for 24 runs in the 17th over, with three sixes by Nitish Kumar Reddy and a four by Salil Arora. Archer ended the brief 33-run stand, removing Nitish (28 in 13 balls, with four sixes). SRH were 195/5 in 18.3 overs. Jofra was smacked for a huge six at the end of the over by Salil, bringing the 200-run mark in 19 overs.

Aniket Verma was run out at the fourth ball of the inning for just six runs. SRH were 209/6 in 19.4 overs. SRH ended at 216/6, with Salil (24* in 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Harsh Dubey (0*) unbeaten.

Archer (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Deshpande, Sandeep and Riyan also got one each.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 216/6 (Ishan Kishan 91, Heinrich Klaasen 40, Jofra Archer 2/37) beat RR: 159 (Donovan Ferreira 69, Ravindra Jadeja 45, Sakib Hussain 4/24). (ANI)

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