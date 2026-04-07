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Home / Sports / IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya resumes training, eyes return for MI against RR

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya resumes training, eyes return for MI against RR

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ANI
Updated At : 10:10 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Hardik Pandya returned to training ahead of the Mumbai Indians' upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, boosting hopes of his availability after missing the side's previous fixture due to illness.

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Notably, the Mumbai Indians' full-time skipper had sat out the away game against the Delhi Capitals, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain. At the toss, Suryakumar confirmed that Pandya was "unwell", forcing the team to reshuffle their combination, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Mumbai made a couple of changes in that match, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch, while Trent Boult was left out to maintain the overseas player balance.

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However, the 32-year-old Pandya looked in good rhythm during a training session in Guwahati on Sunday night. The all-rounder began with bowling drills, focusing on yorkers and hitting consistent lines at a brisk pace.

During the session, he mentioned to team physiotherapist Nitin Patel that he had been working extensively on his yorkers since the T20 World Cup earlier this year, believing that mastering them makes other deliveries easier to execute.

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He later spent time in the nets with the bat under the watchful eyes of batting coach Kieron Pollard. Pandya appeared comfortable, timing the ball well and showing no visible discomfort.

Pandya had a modest outing in Mumbai's season opener, picking up 1/39 with the ball and contributing an unbeaten 18 off 11 deliveries in a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai, however, went on to lose their next game against Delhi Capitals in his absence.

Pandya had led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the 2022 season and took the side to the final the following year. Pandya joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL edition and took charge as their captain. MI finished at the bottom of the points table in 2024 and in fourth place last year. Now, the five-time champions are aiming for their record sixth time this year.

With the crucial clash against the Rajasthan Royals approaching, Pandya's return would be a significant boost for the Mumbai Indians as they look to regain momentum in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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