Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a competitive total of 187/5, powered by a solid 71-run knock from Kartik Sharma and a late unbeaten flourish from Shivam Dube, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Lucknow on Friday.

Advertisement

Asked to bat, CSK openers Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad gave their side a steady start, taking the score to 20 without loss in the first two overs.

Advertisement

However, the momentum shifted in the fourth over when LSG pacer Akash Singh struck, removing Gaikwad for 13 runs. The pacer continued his impact in the sixth over by dismissing Samson for 20, leaving CSK at 37/2 after six overs.

Advertisement

Wickets continued to tumble as Akash claimed his third scalp, sending back Urvil Patel for six runs in the eighth over, putting CSK under further pressure at 61/3.

By the end of 10 overs, the Super Kings had reached 71/3, struggling to build on their early start.

Advertisement

After the initial blows by Akash, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis steadied the ship for CSK. Both batters took the visitors to 108/3 in 13 overs.

During the second ball of the 15th over, Kartik brought up his half-century off 35 deliveries, marking his second fifty of the season. However, the momentum shifted as Mohammed Shami struck in the same over, removing Brevis for 25 runs.

On the final ball of the 16th over, Shahbaz Ahmed claimed a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kartik Sharma, who fell after a well-made 71-run knock. The wicket came at an important stage of the innings as CSK reached 142/5.

Towards the end, Shivam Dube (16-ball 32*) and Prashant Veer (13*) helped the Super Kings reach 187/5 in 20 overs. For LSG, Akash (3/26), Shami (1/41) and Shahbaz (1/45) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)