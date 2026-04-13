IPL 2026: KKR opener Allen speaks on working with "world of knowledge" Watson ahead of CSK clash

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen spoke on working with assistant coach and Australian legend Shane Watson, pointing out his "world of knowledge and expericence" and said that he helps him when things or going "too well or not well".

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KKR, the only franchise currently without a win in the ongoing season, will be aiming to open their account after three losses and a no result against CSK, the five-time champions, having just won against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk with heroics from centurion Sanju Samson and pacer Jamie Overton playing a big role in their win.

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Speaking about working with Watson during the pre-match presser, he said, "I have had a lot of experience with Watto (Shane Watson) now. He has got a world of knowledge and a lot of experience. He's really good to talk to when it comes to batting and stays calm. He understands how to bring me back when things are too well or not well."

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Speaking about getting starts in powerplay and him failing to convert it sometimes, he said that "it is the nature of T20 cricket".

"It has only been a couple of games, so you cannot judge too much. Personally, I have had good starts in the first two games, but I would have liked to kick on more. Preparation has been good, and hopefully it is around the corner," he added.

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So far this season, Allen has managed 80 runs in four innings at an average of 20.00 and a strike rate of over 205, with scores of 37, 28, 6 and 9. This year, he has been the second-highest run-getter in T20s with 775 runs in 20 innings at an average of 43.05, a strike rate of 193.26, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 101.

During the T20WC semifinal against South Africa, he smacked the fastest ton in tournament history, in just 33 balls.

On playing against CSK, who have also endured their share of struggles with both bat and ball this season so far under Ruturaj Gaikwad in the absence of an injured MS Dhoni, Allen said that the team has to be at their best since every team in IPL is very strong.

"Preparation has been consistent - good communication, good meetings and solid planning. We have been doing the right things and are just waiting for it to click. The last game went down to the wire (against LSG). If we win that, we are flying. So, we take the same mindset into the game against Chennai - get that win and get our season underway."

Speaking on how his batting has evolved in T20S, he said that the more one plays this format, the more they learn to be consistent.

"I have played a lot of games now, and it is about being clear with my game plan and consistent with my base. It's still a work in progress. You are always trying to find that balance - maintaining a high strike rate while being consistent. When it comes off, it looks great; when it doesn't, it can look average. It's something you keep working on throughout your career," he signed off. (ANI)

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