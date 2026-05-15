IPL 2026: KKR provide fitness update on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of GT clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have provided an important fitness update on injured spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening.

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The franchise confirmed that the mystery spinner has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process.

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"He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens. The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," KKR said in an official statement.

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The update comes as KKR assess their team combination ahead of a crucial fixture in the tournament, with the support staff closely monitoring Chakaravarthy's match readiness.

The spinner has been an important part of KKR's bowling unit, and his potential availability would be a major boost for the side as they look to strengthen their campaign.

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Meanwhile, the three-time champions have also confirmed that New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour of England.

In an official update, KKR said Ravindra has left the squad to focus on red-ball commitments with the New Zealand national team.

"Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England," the franchise stated.

As per the latest standings, KKR remain in the playoff race but are currently placed eighth on the table, with their position fluctuating throughout the tournament.

KKR have played 11 matches so far, winning four, losing six, while one match ended without a result. They have accumulated nine points and hold a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.198. (ANI)

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