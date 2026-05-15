Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Mitchell Marsh's 38-ball 90 helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Advertisement

Marsh's explosive 90-run blitz, combined with Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 17-ball 32 and Josh Inglis' 32-ball 36, helped LSG chase the target of 188 with 20 balls and seven wickets remaining.

Advertisement

The chase was defined by a breathtaking opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis. Marsh was the aggressor-in-chief, reaching his half-century in just 21 deliveries. His most clinical assault came in the 5th over, where he slammed CSK's Anshul Kamboj for four consecutive sixes and a four, collecting 28 runs in a single over. After five overs, LSG were 67/0 in 5 overs.

Advertisement

By the end of the power play, LSG had raced to 86/0, effectively breaking the back of the chase. Even after the power play, Marsh continued the carnage as LSG reached 124/0 after 10 overs.

While Marsh dominated the strike, Josh Inglis provided a vital anchor. The pair shared a 135-run opening partnership before Inglis holed out to deep backward point off Mukesh Choudhary after scoring 36 runs off 32 balls. The first wicket fell on the fifth ball of the 12th over.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for LSG, Marsh also fell on the very next ball when Nicholas Pooran struck a firm drive back toward bowler Mukesh Choudhary. The ball deflected off Choudhary's fingertips and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end, catching Marsh well out of his crease. He departed for 90 off 38 balls, with seven sixes and nine fours. After 12 overs, LSG were 136/2.

CSK found a brief opening when Spencer Johnson cleaned up Abdul Samad (7) shortly after, but Nicholas Pooran and Mukul Choudhary steadied the ship from then on.

With 24 runs needed off the last four overs, Pooran slammed Kamboj for four back-to-back sixes to guide LSG home in 16.4 overs, as they handed CSK a seven-wicket win.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary (1/24 in 3 overs) and Spencer Johnson (1/39 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers.

With the defeat, CSK stay in sixth place on the IPL 2026 points table, having collected 12 points from 12 matches with six wins and six losses to their name.

Earlier in the match, asked to bat, CSK openers Sanju Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad gave their side a steady start, taking the score to 20 without loss in the first two overs.

However, the momentum shifted in the fourth over when LSG pacer Akash Singh struck, removing Gaikwad for 13 runs. The pacer continued his impact in the sixth over by dismissing Samson for 20, leaving CSK at 37/2 after six overs.

Wickets continued to tumble as Akash claimed his third scalp, sending back Urvil Patel for six runs in the eighth over, putting CSK under further pressure at 61/3.

By the end of 10 overs, the Super Kings had reached 71/3, struggling to build on their early start.

After the initial blows by Akash, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis steadied the ship for CSK. Both batters took the visitors to 108/3 in 13 overs.

During the second ball of the 15th over, Kartik brought up his half-century off 35 deliveries, marking his second fifty of the season. However, the momentum shifted as Mohammed Shami struck in the same over, removing Brevis for 25 runs.

On the final ball of the 16th over, Shahbaz Ahmed claimed a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kartik Sharma, who fell after a well-made 71-run knock. The wicket came at an important stage of the innings as CSK reached 142/5.

Towards the end, Shivam Dube (16-ball 32*) and Prashant Veer (13*) helped the Super Kings reach 187/5 in 20 overs. For LSG, Akash (3/26), Shami (1/41) and Shahbaz (1/45) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)