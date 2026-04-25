IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc joins Delhi Capitals camp after injury layoff

Delhi Capitals (DC) have received a major boost in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has joined the team camp following a period on the sidelines due to injury.

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The franchise confirmed the development through their official Instagram handle, announcing the joining of the left-arm seamer to the squad ahead of the Capitals clash against the unbeaten and strong Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 35th match of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals vs Kings clash will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals)

After recovering from shoulder and elbow issues, Starc is expected to miss the clash against Punjab and could make a potential return for Delhi's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1.

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The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93.

Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

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His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch. Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival.

Starc's return to the squad will mean a big positive for Delhi Capitals, which is currently reeling at the sixth spot in the IPL 2026 points table.