Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A fluent 57 from Prabhsimran Singh and valuable lower-order contributions helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) post a competitive 200/8 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

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After being asked to bat, PBKS made a steady start, reaching 16/0 in the first two overs. By the end of the fourth over, the hosts had moved to 31/0, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh adopting a cautious yet effective approach to keep the scoreboard moving.

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In the fifth over, Prabhsimran shifted gears, smashing four boundaries off pacer Shardul Thakur. However, the 50-plus opening stand was broken in the sixth over when Deepak Chahar dismissed Priyansh for 22 off 17 balls. PBKS finished the power play at 55/1.

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With his knock of 22, Priyansh Arya became only the second uncapped Indian player to score 350 or more runs in each of his first two IPL seasons, having accumulated 475 runs in 2025 and 357* in 2026, joining Ambati Rayudu, who achieved 356 runs in 2010 and 395 in 2011.

Priyansh and Prabhsimran also became the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000+ partnership runs in IPL (when the score reached 24).

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Following Priyansh's departure, Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran kept the momentum going with steady strike rotation and well-timed boundaries as PBKS reached 89/1 at the halfway stage.

Prabhsimran then raised his second half-century of the season against MI in the 11th over, reaching the milestone stylishly with a six. However, his innings was cut short in the very next over when Shardul Thakur dismissed the right-hander.

The PBKS opener struck a fluent 57 off 32 balls. Prabhsimran (549 in 2025 & 438* in 2026) becomes the third uncapped Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav (2018, 2019, & 2020) and Abhishek Sharma (2022 & 2024) to aggregate 400+ runs in multiple IPL seasons.

The same over brought further trouble for PBKS as Shardul struck again, clean bowling skipper Shreyas Iyer for just four runs, reducing the hosts to 111/3.

PBKS suffered another setback when Raj Bawa bowled Connolly for 21 off the third ball of the 13th over. The pressure mounted further in the next over as Shardul struck again, dismissing Suryansh Shedge for 8, leaving PBKS reeling at 128/5

The wickets kept tumbling as Corbin Bosch struck in the 15th over, trapping Shashank Singh lbw for 2, further denting PBKS' innings as they slipped to 135/6.

After the end of the 16th over, PBKS reached 140/6. Shardul got his fourth wicket after he clean bowled Marco Jansen for just two runs during the second ball of the 17th over.

During the 18th over, Chahar dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai, who played a fantastic cameo of 17-ball 38 as the hosts reached 166/8.

Towards the end, Vishnu Vinod (15*) and Xavier Bartlett (18*) guided PBKS to cross the 200-run mark as the hosts ended up scoring 200/8 in 20 overs.

For Mumbai, Shardul (4/39), Chahar (2/36), Bosch (1/42), and Raj Bawa (1/11) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

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